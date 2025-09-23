Amazon Heads Into FTC Jury Trial Over Prime Cancellation Claims

The civil enforcement case was launched by the Federal Trade Commission two years ago when Joe Biden was president. It now pits the the Trump administration against the world’s largest online retailer despite Amazon’s efforts to deepen ties with the White House and reset relations after years of federal scrutiny. The FTC has a separate antitrust case against the company going to trial in 2027.

The FTC claims Amazon makes it easy to enroll in Prime, but requires consumers to click through multiple steps to cancel, a process affecting nearly 40 million customers. The FTC says Amazon is aware of the difficulties users have in canceling Prime, and the process is so arduous that internally the company nicknamed it the Iliad, after Homer’s epic poem. The agency is accusing the three executives of rejecting changes to the process because it would have harmed the company’s bottom line.

Senior Vice Presidents Neil Lindsay and Russell Grandinetti and Vice President Jamil Ghani are accused of helping to orchestrate the plan and ignoring pleas by colleagues to end techniques “to mislead or trick users” into signing up for Prime without clearly stating the services’ terms and conditions, including for billing and free trials.

All three executives are expected to take the stand, along with customers called by the FTC to testify about the difficulty they experienced canceling their subscriptions and obtaining refunds.

The nine-person jury was chosen from a pool of 49 people who had a mix of views about Amazon. About a dozen people were dismissed after they expressed negative views of the company. One person picked for the panel indicated a slight bias in favor of the retailer but said she could be impartial. A user design engineer with strong feelings about the ease of online subscription cancellations didn’t make it on the jury despite FTC lawyers wanting him to be selected.