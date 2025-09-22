H-1B Visa Fee Hike: TCS, Infosys Better Equipped To Absorb Costs, Says Moody's

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd., India's two leading information technology companies, are better equipped to absorb costs due to the rise in H-1B visa application fees in the US, according to Moody's Ratings.

"Large IT firms like TCS and Infosys are better equipped to manage these pressures because of their higher profitability, strong balance sheets and increased focus on local hiring over the last few years," said Sweta Patodia, assistant vice president at Moody's.

The Trump administration has imposed a $100,000 one-time fee on fresh H-1B visas, a vast majority of which have historically gone to high-skilled Indian workers. The H-1B is a classification of non-immigrant visa in the US that allows American employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

These visas are awarded based on a system where employers file petitions by March for a lottery in April, with 65,000 visas available, plus 20,000 for US master's graduates. In 2025, over 470,000 applications were submitted, as per a Bloomberg News report.

Indian companies have steadily pared back their dependence on H-1B visas since Trump threatened to raise immigration barriers in his first term. They have also stepped up local hiring in the US.