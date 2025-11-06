Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines On Safe-Haven Appeal Amid Tariff Risk—When To Place Bets?

According to Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets, investors are closely watching whether renewed trade negotiations between the US and India, and ongoing US–China discussions, can shift the yellow metal’s momentum again. The outlook will depend on the impact from geopolitical uncertainty, central bank policy, and currency movements.

Any extended trade tensions or inconclusive deals could boost gold as investors seek safety amid the uncertainty, as per Maxwell. However, a decisive breakthrough in trade talks, especially if the US comes to credible agreements with China and India, could ease risk aversion, which in turn strengthens the USD, and would reduce the gold’s safe appeal.

"With the US Fed maintaining a cautious stance and the possibility of further rate cuts if economic data weakens, the opportunity cost of holding gold falls, while a softer USD would support higher prices. If investors feel that any trade agreements fail to resolve underlying issues, then this could increase demand for gold as a hedge against instability," said Maxwell.

Analysts warn that gold may be overbought in the short term, suggesting limited upside without fresh catalysts. "If negotiations falter or global uncertainty deepens, gold could break higher. But if progress on trade and policy stability continues, it may remain range-bound below the resistance level," he added.