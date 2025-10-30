How Rare Is Gold? A Look At Global Gold Stock And Who Holds It?

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, global central banks’ gold-buying spree continues to make headlines. Yet, it may surprise many to learn that these institutions collectively hold only about 17% of all the gold ever mined, according to a report by Statista.

More than half of the world’s gold remains in jewellery rather than sitting in reserve vaults. What may be even more surprising is that all the gold ever mined could almost fit into just three Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Yet, this precious commodity continues to be the talk of the town. As rare as it is, gold’s true power lies in its versatility. From finance to technology, it remains a universal symbol of security and stability.

This was widely reflected this past month when gold soared to its all time high value of above $4,000 per ounce (over Rs 1,30,000 per 10 gram 24-karat). Now experts are studying the commodity’s movement to analyse when it may cross the landmark milestone of $5,000 per ounce.

According to a Statista report, gold prices are expected to reach $5,000 per ounce at least intermittently next year. Renewed investor interest and a weakening dollar making gold cheaper in other currencies, the precious metal is experiencing a high demand as a safe haven asset.