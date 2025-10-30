World Gold Council: Gold Demand Hits All-Time Quarterly Record

Another reason friving the hard asse's record run was the Central Bank purchases. Central banks globally continued their aggressive buying spree, with official sector demand rising an impressive 28% year-on-year.

Central banks are diversifying their reserves away from traditional assets, viewing gold as a critical hedge against inflation and geopolitical risk, contributing significantly to the overall record tonnage.

The new quarterly record of 1,313 tonnes solidifies gold's strong position in the global financial landscape and sets a robust foundation for the final quarter of the year.

Kotak Securities in a recent note, said that equities are for investment and while gold acts as insurance. The near-term gold price drivers, like fear of missing out or FOMO and currency debasement arguments, appears weak to the analyst.

The primary concern is that the true macro issue for India is the continued high volume of gold imports. This has a detrimental impact on the nation's current account and trade deficits.

The market fixation on pitting equities against gold misses the core point, according to Kotak. The point being that these assets play complementary, not competing, roles in a savings portfolio.