Fed Rate Cut On The Horizon — Here's How Indian Market Is Poised To Ride The Wave

The wait is finally over, as the US Federal Reserve is all set to cut interest rates for the first time in four years. However, history suggests that this move may not bode well for Indian stocks.

India's stock market is on course for its longest bull run in two decades, according to Bloomberg. Foreign inflows might weigh on this run like previous instances, when the US central bank cuts interest rates after long pause.

Global funds have pulled off money from India in the immediate one to three months following the commencement of rate cuts in the US, in three out of four such instances. "The key driver of short-term outflows is usually global risk-off scenarios," Citi had said earlier.

This time around, the probability of a half-point cut is increasing despite a slight uptick in August inflation, as Jerome Powell looks to engineer a soft landing for the economy. Key indicators have already hinted that the world's largest economy is too late to cut rate, as recessions has already began.