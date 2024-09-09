Domestic Flows May See Short-Term Pause; FPIs To Provide Cushion: Jefferies

Domestic inflows that have been powering India's stock market may see a short-term pause after having pumped up valuations, according to Jefferies. However, the brokerage expects foreign flows to provide a cushion to domestic flows that may take a breather.

The Indian equity market has enjoyed strong performance primarily as the domestic flows have surged to all-time highs, the brokerage said in a note on Sept. 6. At over $7 billion per month, domestic participation in equities is high and already accounting for about 25% of financial savings, it said.

This could be an "unsustainable pace near term". But, the longer-term Indian savings financialisation and low asset holding of domestic investors in equities make domestic flows a structural story, Jefferies said.

Foreign flows into the market were limited, as domestic flow support has made Indian markets trade at high valuation levels, it said.