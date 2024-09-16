Fed Meet Preview: Rate Cut Eminent But By How Much?

With just days to go before the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, traders and economists remain captivated by how much will the central bank pivot.

After being hawkish for over 32 months, Chair Jerome Powell's mandate now shifts to engineer a soft landing, as data hints at a slowing economy. The data points for August show that the economy is losing steam. However, the chances of a jumbo cut have diminished with an unexpected rise in August inflation.

The recent jobs report showed that non-farm payrolls rose in August by 142,000 last month, against the expected 165,000. The core consumer price index rose 0.3% from July and 3.2% from the previous year, slightly above expectations.

With the labour market losing steam, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it’s important for the US central bank to begin cutting interest rates this month, but to be “open-minded” about the size of the cut. “The balance of risks has shifted toward the employment side of our dual mandate,” Waller said, adding that policy needs to adjust accordingly.