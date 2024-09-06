India Better Placed Than Other EMs To Benefit From Fed Rate Cuts: Citi

Foreign inflows into India during the previous rate cuts have historically been negative in the short term in most instances. But India remains better places compared to its peers in the overall emerging markets this time, Citi said in its latest report.

According to Citi, global funds have been net negative in the immediate one to three months following the commencement of rate cuts in the US, in three out of four such instances.

"The key driver of short-term outflows is usually global risk-off scenarios," the report attributed.

However, over the longer period of 12 months after the rate cuts were commenced, the flows were positive in all cases as dollar weakness aided. "There has been USD depreciation in the recent past as well," Citi said.

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be held on Sept. 17-18, 2024. Jerome Powell cemented that the world's largest economy may see rate cuts in September as inflation is on track to the 2% target. The "time has come" to adjust benchmark rates from their two-decade high, he said in the keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium last month.

A lower-than-anticipated cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve in September will have markets on edge and put Jerome Powell's wording in focus to understand the dovish trajectory, Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Pvt. told NDTV Profit in an interview.