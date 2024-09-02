Fed's Dovish Tone Will Be In Focus In September, Says Andrew Holland

Where do you see value among sectors? I do understand the broader market valuation may remain stretched, but where is it that you find value and which are the sectors that cannot be missed in one's portfolio?

Andrew Holland: So, it's, you know, kind of ongoing, kind of an equation in terms of finding the value, I'm just not finding it. So, what I'm doing is continuing to look at what we talked about before. So, you know the themes that I think will play out over the longer term, where I've had, I'm happy, to pay higher valuations on the broad theme. So, we talked about these before, but defence spending, renewable spending, and obviously the themes that I think will continue to play will be hospitality.

I think people continue to travel and enjoy experiences. So, hotels fall into that, premiumisation in the beverage sector both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and the electronic manufacturing sector, which, again, is a long, long way, we are just at the start of it. So these are the kind of companies and sectors which I think, you know, are long-term themes that are not going to go away from us.

But the catalyst, I think, for the market to move higher is when the bank sector is going to move higher. I think, you know, it's been something that we've been talking about, we get excited about, but it's not really happening. I think it can only happen once interest rates start to fall in India, and you get those, obviously, those gains from the bond holdings, which will help the banks, and obviously that would trigger, we hope, the private capex cycle more and therefore, ending, to these corporates.

So, corporate borrowings and lending will start to increase for the banks and get us a lot higher ratios going forward. So that's where the problem is. It's the banks, but it's not participating, really. So maybe with interest rate cuts, that's the catalyst.