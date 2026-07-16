Eternal In Focus: Blinkit Zooms Ahead Of Zepto, Swiggy Instamart In Q-Comm Race As User Gap Widens

Blinkit continued to widen its lead in India's fast-growing quick commerce market, with fresh data from CLSA showing the Zomato-owned platform added significantly more weekly active users than its closest rivals.

According to CLSA's latest consumer sector tracker, Blinkit added 2.7 million weekly active users (WAUs) over the past week, taking its total user base to a record 55.2 million. That compares with a combined addition of just 0.2 million users across BigBasket, JioMart and DMart Ready.

The brokerage said Blinkit's user growth remained well ahead of peers, underscoring its leadership in the segment. Over the past four weeks, Blinkit's average WAU growth stood at 13%, compared with 7% for BigBasket, 16% for JioMart, 11% for DMart Ready and 9% for Swiggy Instamart.

CLSA also noted that Blinkit's delivery partner downloads continue to trend higher alongside user growth, although it cautioned that downloads do not always translate directly into transactions or order volumes.

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The report highlighted a more mixed picture across food delivery and e-commerce. Zomato's core food delivery business and Swiggy each added roughly 0.1 million weekly active users, while Domino's lost around 0.6 million users during the week. Tiong, despite rapid growth, remains much smaller, with a user base equivalent to around 65% of Zomato's and 56% of Swiggy's.

Traditional e-commerce platforms, meanwhile, continued to lose momentum after recent sale events. Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho saw weekly active users decline by 0.6 million, 2.1 million and 1.6 million, respectively. In beauty retail, Nykaa lost around 0.4 million weekly users, while Tira added 0.4 million on a much smaller base.

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