Waaree Energies IPO Allotment: Why Only 11.5 Lakh Retail Applications Will Get One Lot

Solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd. received bids worth Rs 2.41 lakh crore for its initial public offer, which closed on Oct. 23, 2024.

The company received close to 97.34 lakh applications making it the most participated IPO till now. This is subject to final adjustments based on eligibility. The IPO was subscribed 76.34 times with the retail portion getting subscribed 10.79 times.

But only 11.5 lakh investor applications will receive allotment. That's because since the retail individual investor portion was subscribed 10.79 times, the maximum allotment that can be made is nine shares.

There were 1.03 crore shares earmarked for the retail investors, and with minimum nine shares required to be allocated to each one of them, the maximum number of investors that will get shares comes out to be 11.5 lakh.

The retail segment received over 88 lakh applications. That means one in every eight application will get a minimum lot of nine shares.