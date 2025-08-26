Vikram Solar Share Price: Solar Module Manufacturer Lists At 2% Premium Over IPO Price, Below GMP Estimates

The solar module maker launched its IPO for subscription from Tuesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 21. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the mainboard issue received a strong response, particularly from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who subscribed 142.79 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 50.90 times subscription.

Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 7.65 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, Vikram Solar IPO subscription status stood at 54.63 times, as per NSE data. Vikram Solar IPO price band was fixed in the range of Rs 315 to Rs 332 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10. The Vikram Solar IPO lot size is 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

The funds raised from the new issue will be utilized for partially funding the capital expenditures for both Phase-I and Phase-II of the project. On the other hand, the proceeds from the selling shareholders will be retained by them.

This is a developing story