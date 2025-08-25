Vikram Solar IPO Listing Date: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

The shares of Vikram Solar are set to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, August 26. Ahead of its debut, the IPO’s grey market premium has remained firm, signalling expectations of healthy gains for investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) allotment was finalised on August 22. The public issue received an overwhelming response, with a subscription rate of 54.63 times its final day of subscription on August 21.

A total of 4.53 crore shares were on offer in the IPO, which eventually received bids for over 247.81 crore shares.