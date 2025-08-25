Anlon Healthcare IPO Opens On Aug. 26 — Check Latest GMP And Other Key Details Here

Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 26. The mainboard IPO, worth Rs 121.03 crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares.

Anlon Healthcare Ltd., founded in 2013, is based in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company began its manufacturing operations in 2017. It is primarily engaged in the production of APIs, pharmaceutical intermediates and nutraceuticals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Anlon Healthcare IPO, including its grey market premium, price band and offer size, among others.