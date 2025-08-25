Anlon Healthcare IPO Opens On Aug. 26 — Check Latest GMP And Other Key Details Here
The Rs 121.03-crore IPO of Anlon Healthcare Ltd. will remain open for subscription from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29.
Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Aug. 26. The mainboard IPO, worth Rs 121.03 crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares.
Anlon Healthcare Ltd., founded in 2013, is based in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company began its manufacturing operations in 2017. It is primarily engaged in the production of APIs, pharmaceutical intermediates and nutraceuticals.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Anlon Healthcare IPO, including its grey market premium, price band and offer size, among others.
Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP
So far, no grey market activity has been observed for the Anlon Healthcare IPO, according to InvestorGain. GMP trends may change closer to the start of the subscription period.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Anlon Healthcare IPO: Price Band And Other Key Details
Anlon Healthcare IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 86 to Rs 91 per share.
Anlon Healthcare has set aside 75% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) will be allocated at least 15%, while the remaining 10% of the net issue will be reserved for the retail category.
Anlon Healthcare IPO bidders can apply for at least a single lot size of 164 shares in the retail category. For retail investors, the minimum application size is 1 lot (164 shares), amounting to an investment of at least Rs 14,924.
For Small High Net-worth Individuals (S-HNIs), the minimum application size is 14 lots (2,296 shares) worth Rs 2,08,936. Big High Net-worth Individuals (B-HNIs) can apply for at least 68 lots (11,152 shares), amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 10,14,832.
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the lead manager. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the IPO.
Anlon Healthcare IPO Dates
The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29. Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on Sept. 1. The company will initiate refunds and credit of shares to the Demat accounts on Sept. 2.
The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Sept. 3. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
Anlon Healthcare Financials And Use of Proceeds
Anlon Healthcare’s total income rose 80% YoY to Rs 120.46 crore in FY25 from Rs 66.69 crore in FY24. Its Profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 20.52 crore in FY25 from Rs 9.66 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Use of IPO Proceeds
Anlon Healthcare plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure and repayment of secured loans. A portion of the funds will also be utilised for working capital needs and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.