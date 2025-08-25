Shreeji Shipping IPO Listing Date: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. is slated to make its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26. In the run-up to the listing, the IPO’s grey market premium has remained firm, signalling expectations of healthy gains for investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. was oversubscribed 58.1 times on the last day of bidding on August 21. The allotment of shares for the mainboard IPO was finalised the following day, August 22. The issue drew bids for 66.28 crore shares against the 1.14 crore shares on offer.

