Vikran Engineering IPO: Latest GMP Indicates Nearly 18% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch

The Vikran Engineering IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 772 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares, amounting to Rs 721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 53 lakh shares, worth Rs 51 crore.

The price band for the Vikran Engineering IPO has been fixed between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share. The lot size is 148 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,616 for retail investors. For non-institutional investors (NIIs), the minimum bid is set at 14 lots (2,072 shares) worth Rs 2,00,984 for sNII and 70 lots (10,360 shares) worth Rs 10,04,920 for bNII.

The mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29. The company is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Monday, Sept. 1. Vikran Engineering is scheduled to initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the demat accounts of allottees on Sept. 2.

Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The book running lead manager for the Vikran Engineering IPO is Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt., while the registrar for the issue is Bigshare Services Pvt.