IPO GMP Today: Patel Retail vs Vikram Solar vs Gem Aromatics vs Shreeji Shipping Global — Check Latest Trends

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Patel Retail IPO stood at Rs 46 as of 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. It indicates a listing price of Rs 301 apiece at a premium of 18.04% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 4.38 times as of 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 19. It received bids for 3,42,50,740 shares against 78,15,612 offered.

The Patel Retail IPO is a book build issue of Rs 242.76 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 25.55 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of Patel Retail will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain with a primary focus on tier-III cities and suburban areas.