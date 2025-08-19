IPO GMP Today: Patel Retail vs Vikram Solar vs Gem Aromatics vs Shreeji Shipping Global — Check Latest Trends
All four IPOs are open for subscription from Aug.19 to Aug. 21.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics and Shreeji Shipping Global opened for subscription on Tuesday. Now all eyes are on their respective grey market premiums (GMP). All four IPOs are open for subscription from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.
Patel Retail IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Patel Retail IPO stood at Rs 46 as of 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. It indicates a listing price of Rs 301 apiece at a premium of 18.04% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 4.38 times as of 2:21 p.m. on Aug. 19. It received bids for 3,42,50,740 shares against 78,15,612 offered.
The Patel Retail IPO is a book build issue of Rs 242.76 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 217.21 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 25.55 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of Patel Retail will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.
Patel Retail is a retail supermarket chain with a primary focus on tier-III cities and suburban areas.
Vikram Solar IPO GMP
The GMP for the Vikram Solar IPO stood at Rs 47 as of 2:01 p.m. on Aug. 19, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 379 apiece, at a premium of 14.16% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The IPO for Vikram Solar was subscribed 0.95 times on the first day of bidding as of 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday. It received bids for 4,31,49,195 shares against 4,53,61,650 shares offered.
The Vikram Solar IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,079.37 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 4.52 crore shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares aggregating to Rs 579.37 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 315 and Rs 332 per share.
Share allotment is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of Vikram Solar are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.
The company is one of the leading manufacturers of solar panels in India.
Gem Aromatics IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Gem Aromatics IPO stood at Rs 25 as of 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. It indicates a listing price of Rs 350 apiece at a premium of 7.69% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Gem Aromatics IPO was subscribed 0.62 times on the first day of bidding as of 2:24 p.m. on Aug. 19. It received bids for 60,58,844 shares against 97,82,363 shares offered.
The Gem Aromatics IPO is a book build issue of Rs 451.25 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares worth Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 85 lakh shares worth Rs 276.25 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 309 and Rs 325 per share.
The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of Gem Aromatics are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.
The company manufactures products such as essential oils and aroma chemicals. Its products are used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP
The GMP for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO was Rs 30 as of 1:37 p.m. on Aug. 19, according to InvestorGain. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 282 apiece, at a premium of 11.90% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The IPO for Shreeji Shipping Global was subscribed 1.18 times on the first day of bidding as of 2:24 p.m. It received bids for 1,34,89,176 shares against 1,14,08,600 shares offered.
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is a book build issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares worth Rs 410.71 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share.
Share allotment is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.
The company is in the business of providing shipping and logistics solutions.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.