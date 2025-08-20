IPO GMP, Subscription Today: Check Mangal Electrical vs Gem Aromatics vs Shreeji Shipping Global vs Others

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Mangal Electrical Industries, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail and Vikram Solar opened for subscription this week.

The Rs 400 crore IPO of Mangal Electrical Industries opened for subscription on August 20, whereas the remaining four mainboard issues opened for subscription on August 19.

After a blockbuster listing of Regaal Resources, which saw its stock list at 39% premium, all eyes are on the respective grey market premiums (GMP) of these five issues. The GMP trends can give investors an idea of how the unlisted shares are trading on the private market and at what share price these stocks can list on the bourses next week.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.