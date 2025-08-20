IPO Updates: Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Lead Day 2 Bids; Mangal Electrical Halfway Subscribed

Gem Aromatics IPO has been subscribed 2.90 times as of 05:00 p.m., ending day two with muted investor interest.

The Qualified Institutions portion has been subscribed 1.54 times. Non-Institutional Buyers section is subscribed 3.95 times. The Retail Investors segment is subscribed 3.19 times.

The grey market premium for Gem Aromatics IPO was Rs 26, as of 05:34 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 351 per share, marking a premium of 8%.

GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.