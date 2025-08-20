IPO Updates: Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Lead Day 2 Bids; Mangal Electrical Halfway Subscribed
IPO News Live Updates: Mangal Electrical Industries, Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping are among the IPOs that are open this week.
Wednesday's book building issues ranged from heavy interest in Patel Retail and Shreeji Shipping to muted interest in Vikram Solar and Gem Aromatics, on day two. Mangal Electrical Industries has been halfway subscribed on its first day of bidding.
IPO LIVE Updates: Gem Aromatics Sees Muted Interest On Day 2
Gem Aromatics IPO has been subscribed 2.90 times as of 05:00 p.m., ending day two with muted investor interest.
The Qualified Institutions portion has been subscribed 1.54 times. Non-Institutional Buyers section is subscribed 3.95 times. The Retail Investors segment is subscribed 3.19 times.
The grey market premium for Gem Aromatics IPO was Rs 26, as of 05:34 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 351 per share, marking a premium of 8%.
GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.
IPO LIVE Updates: Vikram Solar Closes Day With Mild Investor Interest
Vikram Solar IPO has been subscribed 4.57 times as of 05:00 p.m., ending day two with mild investor interest.
The Qualified Institutions portion has been subscribed 0.11 times. Non-Institutional Buyers section is subscribed 13.01 times. The Retail Investors segment is subscribed 3.47 times. Portion reserved for employees saw 2.37 times subscription.
The grey market premium for Vikram Solar IPO was Rs 48, as of 05:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 380 per share, marking a premium of 14.46%.
IPO LIVE Updates: Patel Retail Subscribed Nearly 20 Times
Patel Retail IPO has been subscribed 19.50 times as of 05:00 p.m., ending day two with heavy investor interest.
The Qualified Institutions portion has been subscribed 17.16 times. Non-Institutional Buyers section is subscribed 26.11 times. The Retail Investors segment is subscribed 16.58 times. Portion reserved for employees saw 9.58 times subscription.
The grey market premium for Patel Retail IPO was Rs 49, as of 05:28 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 304 per share, marking a premium of 19.22%.
IPO LIVE Updates: Shreeji Shipping Closes 6 Times Overbid
Shreeji Shipping IPO has been subscribed 6.60 times as of 05:00 p.m., ending day two with muted investor interest.
The Qualified Institutions portion has been subscribed 2.42 times. Non-Institutional Buyers section is subscribed 11.22 times. The Retail Investors segment is subscribed seven times.
The grey market premium for Shreeji Shipping IPO was Rs 35, as of 04:36 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 287 per share, marking a premium of 13.89%.