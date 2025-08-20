Business NewsIPOsShreeji Shipping Global IPO Subscribed 6.6 Times On Day 2, Check GMP
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Subscribed 6.6 Times On Day 2, Check GMP

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

20 Aug 2025, 06:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The issue is subscribed 2.91 times so far on the second day. (Photo: Unsplash)
The initial public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. was subscribed 6.6 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,624.

For big non-institutional investors, the lot size is 69 lots (4,002 shares), translating to an investment of Rs 10,08,504. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

The company operates in the shipping and logistics sector, specialising in dry-bulk cargo. Ahead of the bidding window opening on Tuesday, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other important details about the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Details

  • Issue opened: Aug. 19.

  • Issue closes: Aug. 21.

  • IPO Listing Date: Aug. 26.

  • Issue Size: Rs 410.71 crore.

  • Fresh Issue:1.63 crore shares

  • Price Band: Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Subscription Details

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO has been subscribed 6.6 times as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Qualified Institutions: 2.42 times

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 11.22 times

  • Retail Investors: 7 times

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

