Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Subscribed 6.6 Times On Day 2, Check GMP
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.
The initial public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. was subscribed 6.6 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.
The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. Shreeji Shipping Global IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (812 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,624.
For big non-institutional investors, the lot size is 69 lots (4,002 shares), translating to an investment of Rs 10,08,504. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.
The company operates in the shipping and logistics sector, specialising in dry-bulk cargo. Ahead of the bidding window opening on Tuesday, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other important details about the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Details
Issue opened: Aug. 19.
Issue closes: Aug. 21.
IPO Listing Date: Aug. 26.
Issue Size: Rs 410.71 crore.
Fresh Issue:1.63 crore shares
Price Band: Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Subscription Details
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO has been subscribed 6.6 times as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified Institutions: 2.42 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 11.22 times
Retail Investors: 7 times
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.