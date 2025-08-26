Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall At Pre-Open; Mazagon Dock, Sona And Tata Motors Shares In Focus
Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 26
- Oldest First
Reliance Industries Gets A Target Price Hike From UBS Ahead Of AGM
International investment firm UBS resumed coverage on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and hiked the 12-month target price of the stock. This comes ahead of the RIL annual general meeting on Friday, Aug. 29.
Analysts expect RIL to perform well in the coming 12 to 18 months as the group's earnings transformation of last five years open path towards value unlocking.
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries Gets A Target Price Hike From UBS Ahead Of AGM; Jio IPO Likely Next Year
Stock Market LIVE: BLS International Gets Rs 2,055 Crore Order
BLS International received Rs 2,055 crore order form UIDAI for being a service provider for establishing Aadhaar Seva Kendra. UIDAI stands for Unique Identification Authority Of India, the company said in the exchange filing.
Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.60%
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 15 paise weaker at 87.73 against US dollar
It closed at 87.58 a dollar on Friday
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market LIVE: GE Shipping In Pact To Buy Suezmax Crude Carrier
GE Shipping signed a contract to buy Suezmax crude carrier of about 164,715 dwt, the company said in the exchange filing.