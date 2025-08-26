Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall At Pre-Open; Mazagon Dock, Sona And Tata Motors Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Fall At Pre-Open; Mazagon Dock, Sona And Tata Motors Shares In Focus

Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Aug 26

26 Aug 2025, 09:08 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to open on a negative note. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may open on a negative note. The NSE Nifty 50 will get support at 24,800.

Reliance Industries Gets A Target Price Hike From UBS Ahead Of AGM

International investment firm UBS resumed coverage on Reliance Industries Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and hiked the 12-month target price of the stock. This comes ahead of the RIL annual general meeting on Friday, Aug. 29.

Analysts expect RIL to perform well in the coming 12 to 18 months as the group's earnings transformation of last five years open path towards value unlocking.

Stock Market LIVE: BLS International Gets Rs 2,055 Crore Order

BLS International received Rs 2,055 crore order form UIDAI for being a service provider for establishing Aadhaar Seva Kendra. UIDAI stands for Unique Identification Authority Of India, the company said in the exchange filing.


Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.60%

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Opens Weaker Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 15 paise weaker at 87.73 against US dollar

  • It closed at 87.58 a dollar on Friday

Source: Bloomberg


Stock Market LIVE: GE Shipping In Pact To Buy Suezmax Crude Carrier

GE Shipping signed a contract to buy Suezmax crude carrier of about 164,715 dwt, the company said in the exchange filing.










