Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Oversubscribed On Day 2

The initial public offering of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. was subscribed 2.43 times on the opening day of its subscription on Tuesday. The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders.

The price band ranges from Rs 102 apiece to Rs 108 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 138 shares. Unicommerce will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be given to the selling shareholders.

The company raised Rs 124.4 crore via anchor investors, ahead of its IPO. The public issue will close on Aug. 8.