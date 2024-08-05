Unicommerce ESolutions Raises Rs 124.4 Crore Via Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. has raised Rs 124.4 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 108 apiece to 14 anchor investors.

State Bank of India Technology Opportunities Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, and Nippon Life Mutual Fund A/C Nippon Equity Hybrid got the highest allocation of 11.25%.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. secured 7.23%; and The Prudential Assurance Co., Franklin India Technology Fund, DSP Multicap Fund, and High Conviction Fund-Series One, with 6.5% allocation each, are among the other marquee investors in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Eight domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 10 schemes, Unicommerce eSolutions said in an exchange filing on Monday. They have collectively secured 75.75% of the anchor portion for Rs 94.2 crore.

SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, and ICICI Mutual Fund are among the key investors in this category.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were IIFL Securities Pvt. and CLSA India Pvt.