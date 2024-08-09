Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO trailed the one of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd., which hit the primary market in February and was subscribed 298.86 times.
The initial public offering of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. became the second biggest in terms of subscription so far in 2024, after it secured bids of 168.35 times on its third and final day on Thursday, August 8 led by demand from non-institutional investors and institutional investors.
The IPO was subscribed 168.35 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 138.75 times.
Non-institutional investors: 252.46 times.
Retail investors: 130.99 times.
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Allotment Details
The allotment for Unicommerce eSolutions IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 9. Investors who bid for the IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd and on BSE website by following the steps provided below.
How to check Unicommerce eSolutions IPO allotment status on Link Intime India?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Unicommerce eSolutions Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Unicommerce eSolutionss IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Unicommerce eSolutions Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO Listing Date
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO will list on the Bombay Stock Exhange and NSE on Tuesday, August 13.
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO: All You Need To Know
The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders. The price band ranged from Rs 102 apiece to Rs 108 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 138 shares. Unicommerce will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be given to the selling shareholders. The offering was subscribed 12.23 times on Wednesday and 2.43 times on the opening day of its subscription on Tuesday.
The company raised Rs 124.4 crore via anchor investors, ahead of its IPO.
List of most subscribed IPOs of 2024
About Unicommerce eSolutions Limited
Unicommerce's suite of SaaS solutions provide end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers.
The company provides its services to 46 clients in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It also plans to expand their operations by adding more clients.