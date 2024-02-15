Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd.'s initial public offering ended with a subscription of 101.38 times on the second day.

The offer was subscribed 27.59 times on day one and 101.38 times on day 2.

The company launched its IPO on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 72.2 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 141 to Rs 151 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Thursday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 72.2 crore with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO has a minimum application lot size of 99 shares.

The company has raised Rs 22 crore from anchor investors. It has allocated 14.24 lakh equity shares to three anchor investors at Rs 151 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. Saint Capital Fund, Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd. and Neomile Growth Fund - Series I are among participants part of the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Khambatta Securities Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar to the IPO.