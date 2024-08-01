SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce Fixes IPO Price Band At Rs 102–108 Apiece
The initial public offering of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. will open for subscription with a price band of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 1,106 crore for the e-commerce enablement software-as-a-service platform.
SB Investment Holdings (UK) Ltd., an affiliate of Japan’s SoftBank, will offload 1.61 crore shares and promoter AceVector Ltd. (formerly known as Snapdeal Ltd.) will sell up to 94.4 lakh shares.
The minimum lot size for bidding will be 138 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples, according to the price-band advertisement released by the company on Thursday.
The public issue will begin on Aug 6 and end on Aug. 8, with the company set to raise funds from its anchor investors on Aug. 5. IIFL Securities Ltd. and CLSA India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Unicommerce's suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers.
The company is serving 46 clients in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and is now expanding these operations by adding more clients.