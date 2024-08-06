Unicommerce ESolutions IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 0.42 times, or 42%, as of 10:33 a.m. on Tuesday.
The initial public offering of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd. opened on Tuesday. The IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale of up to 2.56 crore equity shares aggregating Rs 276.6 crore by the selling shareholders.
The price band ranges from Rs 102 apiece to Rs 108 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 138 shares. Unicommerce will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the offer proceeds will be given to the selling shareholders.
The company raised Rs 124.4 crore via anchor investors, ahead of its IPO. The public issue will close on Aug. 8
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug 6.
Issue closes: Aug 8.
Issue price: Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Offer for sale: Rs 276.6 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 276.6 crore.
Bid lot: 108 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Business
Unicommerce's suite of SaaS solutions provides end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers.
The company provides its services to 46 clients in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It also plans to expand their operations by adding more clients.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO has been subscribed 0.42 times or 42% as of 10:33 a.m. on Tuesday.
Qualified institutional buyers: Nil
Non-institutional investors: 0.25 times or 25%.
Retail investors: 1.94 times