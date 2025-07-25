Shanti Gold International CFO Bets On 'Strongest-Ever Financials' As IPO Gets Subscribed 1.16 Times On Day 1

Shanti Gold International IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of gold jewellery manufacturer Shanti Gold International Ltd, got subscribed 1.16 times on the first day of bidding today (July 25). The three-day mainboard issue received bids for 1,46,47,725 shares against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer.

Shanti Gold International IPO bidding opened for subscription on July 25, 2025 and will close on July 29, 2025. Shanti Gold International shares will debut on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Friday, August 1, 2025.

With the launch of the company's IPO, Pankajkumar Jagawat, CMD, Shanti Gold International Ltd and Shriram Iyengar, CFO, Shanti Gold International Ltd spoke to NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview today, and shed light on the growth outlook and how they plan to utilize the IPO proceeds.