Shanti Gold International IPO: GMP Indicates Flat Listing Ahead Of July 25 Launch

The Shanti Gold International IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 360.11 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares.

The IPO price band has been set between Rs 189 and Rs 199 per share.

To participate in the IPO subscription, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 75 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,175. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,08,950. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,14,900.

Shanti Gold International subscription will end on July 29. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on July 30. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on July 31 and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of Shanti Gold International are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 1.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and the remaining 15% will be set aside for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.