Shanti Gold Raises Rs 108 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

Shanti Gold International Ltd. raised Rs 108 crore from anchor investors on Thursday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 54.28 lakh shares at Rs 199 apiece to 15 anchor investors.

Societe Generale- ODI, Wealthwave Capital Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt., J4S Venture Fund- I and Shine Star Build Cap. Pvt. got the highest allocation of 9.268%. Vijay Growth Fund got the second highest allotment of 8.43%.

None of the equity shares were allocated to domestic mutual funds.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 360 crore through an initial public offering.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 189 and Rs 199 per share. The company will raise the approved funds via fresh issue of shares with no offer for sale component available, as per the red herring prospectus.