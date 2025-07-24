Shanti Gold IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know

Shanti Gold International Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering this week to raise Rs 360 crore through the sale of equity. The IPO will open on July 25 and close on July 29. Shares will be offered in the range of Rs 189-199 apiece.

The company applied for an IPO with market regulator SEBI in January. The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.

The IPO share allotment will be finalised by July 30. Shares of Shanti Gold will debut on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 1.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. India is the leading bookrunner, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the offer.