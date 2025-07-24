Shanti Gold IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know
Shanti Gold International Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering this week to raise Rs 360 crore through the sale of equity. The IPO will open on July 25 and close on July 29. Shares will be offered in the range of Rs 189-199 apiece.
The company applied for an IPO with market regulator SEBI in January. The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of 1.81 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.
The IPO share allotment will be finalised by July 30. Shares of Shanti Gold will debut on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 1.
Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. India is the leading bookrunner, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the offer.
About Shanti Gold International
Shanti Gold International is involved in manufacturing high-quality 22 kt CZ casting gold jewellery. It specialises in the designing and producing of all types of gold jewellery, including bangles, rings, necklaces, and complete jewellery sets across various price points.
Shanti Gold IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for various purposes. The company will deploy Rs 200 crore to fund working capital requirements, Rs 46 crore for capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing facility in Jaipur, and Rs 17 crore for repayment of debt.
The proposed Jaipur facility will have an installed production capacity of 1,200 kg, which will augment existing capacity to a total of 3,900 kg, the RHP noted.
Financial Performance
Shanti Gold's revenue rose by 55% to Rs 1,106 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 711 crore in the previous year. Net profit more than doubled to Rs 56 crore.
On an operating basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 84% to Rs 91.60 crore. Margin expanded to 8.3% from 7%.
At the upper price band, the company is valued at an FY25 P/E of 25.7x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 1,434.7 crore, as per a note by Anand Rathi Research.
Shanti Gold IPO GMP
The grey market premium for the Shanti Gold International IPO is flat as of July 23, indicating no listing gains over the upper price of Rs 199.
It should be noted that GMP, or grey market price, is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisers and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.