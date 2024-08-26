Resourceful Automobile IPO Subscribed More Than 400 Times On Day 3

The intial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile operating under the brand name "Sawhney Automobile" has been subscribed 418.27 times on day 3 so far.

Resourceful Automobile Limited launched its Initial Public Offering on Thursday and will remain available for subscription until August 26. The IPO is a fixed price issue totalling Rs. 11.99 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.25 lakh shares. The shares are priced at Rs. 117 each.

The SME IPO was subscribed 10.35 times on Day 1 and 74.13 times on Day 2.