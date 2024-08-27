How Resourceful Automobile Became A Viral SME IPO

Resourceful Automobile IPO: The initial public offering of the Delhi-based two-wheeler dealership with two showrooms and eight employees was oversubscribed by over 400 times on day 3. This unprecedented demand meant that the Rs 12 crore IPO received bids worth about Rs 4,800 crore.

This remarkable response to an SME IPO had left market experts scratching their heads, trying to understand the dynamics behind the frenzy. The astonishing subscription numbers drew admiration as well as skepticism among some market analysts.