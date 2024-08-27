Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Find below the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status of Resourceful Automobile IPO.
Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile operating under the brand name "Sawhney Automobile" which concluded on August 26, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 418.82 times on Monday.
The Resourceful Automobile IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional and retail investors alike.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Resourceful Automobile IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE or IPO registrar website.
How to check Resourceful Automobile IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website here.
Select "Resourceful Automobile Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
How To Check Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Resourceful Automobile Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Resourceful Automobile IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The SME IPO was subscribed 418.82 times on Monday.
Non-institutional Investors: 315.61 times
Retail Investors: 496.22 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The SME IPO was subscribed 74.13 times on Friday.
Non-institutional Investors: 42.32 times
Retail Investors: 105.93 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The SME IPO was subscribed 74.13 times on Thursday.
Non-institutional Investors: 2.78 times
Retail Investors: 17.92 times.
Resourceful Automobile IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Thursday, August 22
IPO Close Date: Monday, August 26
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, August 27
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, August 28
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, August 28
Listing Date: Thursday, August 29
About Resourceful Automobile IPO
The SME IPO was a fixed price issue totalling Rs. 11.99 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.25 lakh shares. The shares were priced at Rs. 117 each.
The minimum application lot size for the SME IPO was 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 140,400 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, which amounts to 2,400 shares and a total investment of Rs. 280,800.
Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited serves as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers will act as the market maker for the SME IPO.
As per the company's red herring prospects, of the 1,024,800 shares offered - 47.48% had been reserved for NIIs and 47.48% for Retail investors and the remaining 5.04% shares had been reserved as the market maker portion.