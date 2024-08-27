Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile operating under the brand name "Sawhney Automobile" which concluded on August 26, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 418.82 times on Monday.

The Resourceful Automobile IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional and retail investors alike.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Resourceful Automobile IPO. The allotment status can be checked on either the BSE or IPO registrar website.