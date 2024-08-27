SME With 2 Yamaha Showrooms Sees Mega IPO Demand — Reflects Market Dynamics, Says Deepak Shenoy

The recent SME initial public offering of Resourceful Automobile Ltd. with a 400 times subscription rate is drawing admiration as well as skepticism. With its two Yamaha dealership showrooms and a modest team of eight employees, the company raised eyebrows with its Rs 12 crore initial public offering, which attracted bids worth Rs 2,700 crore.

The disparity between the offering size and the subscription amount has sparked debate across social media.

Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer of Capitalmind Financial Services Pvt., dismisses the outrage over the IPO's extreme oversubscription, attributing it to the nature of the current market environment, rather than any inherent flaws in the offering.

The excess demand reflects a broader trend in smaller IPOs rather than genuine investor enthusiasm for Resourceful Automobile, according to him.

"Oversubscription nowadays doesn’t make sense to look at," Shenoy said. Investors often place bids without committing substantial funds, allowing them to earn interest on their money while waiting for allocation, he explained.