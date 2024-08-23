Resourceful Automobile IPO: Day 2 Subscription Status, Issue Size, Price Band

The minimum application lot size for the SME IPO is 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 140,400 for retail investors. High Net-Worth Individuals need to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, which amounts to 2,400 shares and a total investment of Rs. 280,800.

Swastika Investmart Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited serves as the registrar. Nikunj Stock Brokers will act as the market maker for the SME IPO.

As per the company's red herring prospects, of the 1,024,800 shares offered - 47.48% has been reserved for NIIs and 47.48% for Retail investors and the remaining 5.04% shares have been reserved as the market maker portion.

The allotment is expected to be finalised on August 27, with the tentative listing date set for August 29 on the BSE SME platform.