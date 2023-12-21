RBZ Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
RBZ Jewellers Ltd. opened its initial public offering of Rs 100 crore on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 2.28 times on the first day and 7.16 times on Day 2.
The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 95–100 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. It will conclude on Thursday.
The jewellery maker will use the proceeds for funding the working-capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.
IPO Details
Issue opens: Dec. 19.
Issue closes: Dec. 21.
Total issue size: Rs 100 crore.
Price band: Rs 95-100 per share.
Lot size: 150 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Business
The Ahmedabad-based business-to-business company was established in 2008 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The company was incorporated as private limited company but was later converted to a public limited company.
RBZ Jewellers specialises in antique bridal gold jewellery and has a client base spread across 20 states and 72 cities in India. The company operates its retail showroom under the brand name Harit Zaveri and has a manufacturing plant and showroom in Ahmedabad.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO is subscribed 8.24 times as of 10:33 a.m. on Thursday.
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 4.28 times.
Retail investors: 14.91 times.