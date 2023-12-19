RBZ Jewellers IPO Fully Subscribed Within Three Hours Of Opening

The initial public offering of RBZ Jewellers Ltd., the manufacturer for Titan Co. and Malabar Gold Pvt., was fully subscribed within three hours on the first day on Tuesday.

It was subscribed 1.07 times as of 12:50 p.m., with retail investors subscribing 2.29 times and non-institutional investors subscribing 0.15 times or 15%.

The Rs 100-crore issue includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares with a price band of Rs 95–100 per share. The IPO will close on Thursday.