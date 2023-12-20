RBZ Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

RBZ Jewellers Ltd. opened its initial public offering of Rs 100 crore on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 2.28 times on Day 1.

The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 95–100 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issue of up to 1 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. It will conclude on Thursday.

The jewellery maker will use the proceeds for funding the working-capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.