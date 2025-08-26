Patel Retail Share Price: Stock Off To Solid Start; Lists At 20% Premium Over IPO Price

Patel Retail IPO Listing: Patel Retail shares marked a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday, Aug. 26, listing at Rs 301.6 on NSE, a premium of nearly 19% to its issue price of Rs 255. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at Rs 305, up over 19% from the IPO price.

Patel Retail IPO witnessed a blockbuster subscription for its Rs 243 crore book build issue. At the end of the three days, the issue was booked 95.69 times. Keeping in line with the strong demand for the public offer, Patel Retail IPO listing gains even more importance.

The issue was priced in the range of Rs 237 to Rs 255 per share. Patel Retail IPO lot size was 58, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,746.

The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain corporate borrowings, funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2008, Patel Retail launched its first store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since that time, it has broadened its operations across suburban areas in Thane and the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

