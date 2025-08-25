Patel Retail IPO: Here’s The Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

The Patel Retail IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 242.76 crore. The offer included a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 25.55 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

Among the various investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the strongest demand, subscribing 272.43 times their allotted quota. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with a subscription of 108.17 times, while the retail investor portion was booked 42.49 times. The employee quota also saw strong interest, being oversubscribed 25.37 times.

Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Patel Retail IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

Patel Retail Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and operates as a retail supermarket chain with a focus on tier-III cities and nearby suburban locations. Its stores stock a mix of food, non-food FMCG products, general merchandise and apparel. The company began operations with its first outlet under the brand ‘Patel’s R Mart’ in Ambernath, Maharashtra. As of May 31, it manages 43 stores across the suburban areas of Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.