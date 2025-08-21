Business NewsIPOsPatel Retail IPO Subscribed 95.7 Times On Final Day, Check GMP
ADVERTISEMENT

Patel Retail IPO Subscribed 95.7 Times On Final Day, Check GMP

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22.

21 Aug 2025, 08:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Patel Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on Aug. 19. (Photo: company website)</p></div>
Patel Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on Aug. 19. (Photo: company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Patel Retail Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 95.7 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO was subscribed 19.51 times on Day 2. It was subscribed 6.39 times on Day 1.

The company aimed to raise over Rs 200 crore from the primary market. The subscription window for the IPO will remain open till Aug. 21.

The retail supermarket chain has a presence in tier-III cities. The price band for the IPO was between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

The Patel Retail IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 242.76 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 217.21 crore, and an offer-for-sale portion of 10 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Aug. 22. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 26.

Fedex Securities Pvt. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

ALSO READ

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Live Updates: Check Subscription Status On Day 3, GMP
Opinion
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Live Updates: Check Subscription Status On Day 3, GMP
Read More

IPO Details

  • Issue opened: Aug. 19.

  • Issue closes: Aug. 21.

  • IPO Listing Date: Aug. 26.

  • Issue Type: Book-building issue.

  • Issue Size: Rs 242.76 crore.

  • Fresh Issue: 85 lakh shares, worth Rs 217.21 crore.

  • Offer For Sale: 10 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 25.55 crore.

  • Price Band: Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.

Subscription Status: Day Three

Patel Retail IPO has been subscribed 95.70 times as of 7 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Qualified Institutions: 272.43 times.

  • Non-Institutional Buyers: 108.18 times.

  • Retail Investors: 42.49 times.

  • Employee Reserved: 25.37 times.

IPO GMP

The grey market premium for Patel Retail IPO was Rs 50, as of 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to InvestorGain. This implies a potential listing around Rs 305 per share, marking a premium of 19.61%.

GMP or grey market price is not an official indicator and is based on market speculation.

ALSO READ

IPO GMP Today: Patel Retail vs Vikram Solar vs Gem Aromatics vs Shreeji Shipping Global — Check Latest Trends
Opinion
IPO GMP Today: Patel Retail vs Vikram Solar vs Gem Aromatics vs Shreeji Shipping Global — Check Latest Trends
Read More

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids. 

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT