Northern Arc Capital, Arkade Developers Among 7 New IPOs This Week; Bajaj Housing Finance Among 13 To List

India's primary market enters the third week of September with the public issue of seven new companies and 13 listings. The companies set to launch their maiden share sale includes Northern Arc Capital Ltd. and Arkade Developers Ltd. in the mainboard space and five in the SME segment.

Non-banking financial services firm Northern Arc Capital has set a price band of Rs 249–263 per share for its initial public offering that will open on Monday. The IPO of the Chennai-based company is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares worth Rs 276 crore, according to the red herring prospectus.

Mumbai-based realty player Arkade Developers Ltd. plans to raise up to Rs 410 crore. The IPO, set to open on Sept. 16, consists completely of a fresh issue of 32,031,250 shares aggregating Rs 410 crore. It has set a price band of Rs 121–128 per share.

The IPO of Western Carriers (India) Ltd. will continue for the second and third day this week. It was subscribed 85% on its first day on Friday.