Arkade Developers IPO: All You Need To Know

Mumbai-based realty player Arkade Developers Ltd. plans to raise up to Rs 410 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO, set to open on Sept. 16, consists completely of a fresh issue of 32,031,250 shares aggregating Rs 410 crore.

The company has set a price band of Rs 121-128 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the issue, which closes on Sept. 19. At the upper price band, the market cap of Arkade stands at over Rs 2,376 crore, according to NDTV Profit's calculations.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 110 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,080.