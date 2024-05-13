IPO Rush: Seven New Issues, 12 Listings To Hit Street This Week

The primary market is set for yet another busy week after the last five sessions saw fundraising of over Rs 6,500 crore via initial public offerings.

The initial public offering will be led by Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., which will be the only company in the mainboard segment. In the SME space, Quest Laboratories Ltd., Indian Emulsifier Ltd., Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd., and Veritaas Advertising Ltd. will open their public offers during the week.

Shares of 12 companies will debut on the stock exchanges this week, with Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Indegene Ltd., and TBO Tek Ltd. leading the listings in terms of their issue size.