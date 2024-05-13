IPO Rush: Seven New Issues, 12 Listings To Hit Street This Week
Shares of 12 companies will debut on the stocks exchanges this week.
The primary market is set for yet another busy week after the last five sessions saw fundraising of over Rs 6,500 crore via initial public offerings.
The initial public offering will be led by Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., which will be the only company in the mainboard segment. In the SME space, Quest Laboratories Ltd., Indian Emulsifier Ltd., Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd., and Veritaas Advertising Ltd. will open their public offers during the week.
Shares of 12 companies will debut on the stock exchanges this week, with Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., Indegene Ltd., and TBO Tek Ltd. leading the listings in terms of their issue size.
Upcoming IPOs During The Week
Go Digit General Insurance
In the mainboard segment, Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit General Insurance will be the only company launching its initial public offering during the week.
The company has set a price range of Rs 258–272 per share for its initial public offering, which is set to open on May 15.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,125 crore. The offer-for-sale portion will consist of up to 5.47 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.
Veritaas Advertising
The price band for the Rs 8.48 crore IPO is fixed at Rs 109–114 per share. The issue is entirely new, with 7.44 lakh shares. The issue will open on May 15 in the NSE SME segment.
Mandeep Auto Industries
The price band for the Rs 25.25 crore IPO is fixed at Rs 67 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 37.68 lakh shares and will be listed in the NSE SME segment.
Indian Emulsifier
The price band for the Rs 42.39 crore issue is set at Rs 125-132 per share. The offer will open on May 13 and is entirely a fresh issue of 32.11 lakh shares.
Quest Laboratories
The price band for the Rs 43.16 crore IPO is set at Rs 93-97 per share. The offer will open on May 15 and is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh shares.
Hariom Atta & Spices
The price band for the Rs 5.54 crore public offering is set at Rs 48 per share. The IPO will open on May 16 and is an entirely new issue of 11.55 lakh shares.
Rulka Electricals
The price band for the Rs 26.40 crore IPO is set at Rs 223 to Rs 235 per share. The issue will open for subscription on May 16 and is a combination of a fresh issue aggregating to Rs 19.80 crore and an offer for the sale of 2.81 lakh shares.
IPO Listings For The Week
Starting May 13, the week will see about 12 listings, with three debuts from the mainboard segment. Indegene Ltd., TBO Tek Ltd., and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. will be the mainboard companies leading the listings this week.
Other NSE SME companies that will be listed during the week are Premier Roadlines Ltd., Aztec Fluids and Machinery Ltd., and Piotex Industries Ltd., among others.