How To Check TBO Tek IPO Allotment Status?

The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 10. The Rs 1,550.8 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders. The IPO price band was set between Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share.

The allotment for TBO Tek IPO will be finalised on Monday, May 13. Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial TBO Tek share allotment process, so here are the important details one should know.