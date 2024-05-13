How To Check TBO Tek IPO Allotment Status?
The allotment of TBO Tek Limited shares is likely to be finalised today. Check details.
TBO Tek IPO received a good response from the investors with an overall subscription of 86.7 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Institutional investors: 125.51 times.
Non-institutional investors: 50.60 times.
Retail investors: 25.74 times.
Employee Reserved: 17.82 times.
The bidding period for the IPO closed on May 10. The Rs 1,550.8 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by certain shareholders. The IPO price band was set between Rs 875 to Rs 920 per share.
The allotment for TBO Tek IPO will be finalised on Monday, May 13. Investors who bid for the IPO will now look forward to the crucial TBO Tek share allotment process, so here are the important details one should know.
Investors can check the TBO Tek IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited., the registrar for IPO and on the BSE website.
TBO Tek IPO Allotment: Steps to check application status on Kfin Technologies
Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "TBO Tek Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown menu.
In the Selection Type, choose either Application number, Demat account, or PAN.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
TBO Tek IPO Allotment: Steps to check application status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "TBO Tek Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
TBO Tek IPO is likely to be listed on BSE & NSE on Wednesday, May 15.
About TBO Tek Limited
TBO (Travel boutique online) Tek is a leading travel distribution platform and provides services to buyers and suppliers in over 100 countries, as of June 30, 2023. The company offers over 7,500 destinations and facilitates 33,000 bookings per day through their platform.
The company simplifies the business of travel for suppliers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance and retail buyers, such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors.
The travel distribution platform company has over 41,000 bookings per day through their platform and has a global headcount of over 2,000 people.