Virat Kohli-Backed Go Digit Insurance Sets IPO Price Band

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 258–272 per share for its initial public offering that is set to open on May 15. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,125 crore. The offer-for-sale portion will consist of up to 5.47 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The total offer for sale has been revised from 10.9 crore equity shares, while the fresh issue was brought down from Rs 1,250 crore, according to the draft Red Herring Prospectus filed earlier by the company.

The bidding date for anchor investors is May 14 for the public offer, while the bidding lot size for the issue is 55 equity shares.

The insurance company's shareholders include cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The prospectus showed that Kohli and Sharma are not among the selling shareholders in this issue.

The company aims to utilise the net proceeds towards maintenance of its solvency ratio by investing in instruments and in the manner prescribed under the Irdai Actuarial & Allied Regulations, as stated in the RHP.

The issue's book-running leading managers include ICICI Securities Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management.