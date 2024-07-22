IPO Rush: Eight Issues And Listings Each To Hit Street This Week

India's primary market will see an uptick in activity during the week starting July 22 after two consecutive weeks of tepid action. The week will see eight public issues with none in the mainboard space, along with another eight listings on the exchanges.

Sanstar Ltd., which opened Friday, is looking to raise Rs 510.2 crore via a fresh issue of 4.18 crore shares and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares. The issue price for the IPO is set in the Rs 90–95 price band. The IPO will close on Tuesday and list on July 26.

On Monday, the initial public offering of RNFI Services Ltd. and SAR Televenture Ltd. will open for subscription. The companies will raise Rs 70.8 crore and Rs 150 crore respectively.

The IPOs of VVIP Infratech Ltd. and VL Infratech Ltd. to raise Rs 61.2 crore and Rs 18.5 crore respectively will open for subscription on Tuesday. Following this, the subscription of Clinitech Laboratory Ltd. and Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd. will open on Wednesday.

The week will end with the issues of Aprameya Engineering Ltd. and Clinitech Laboratory Ltd., which will seek to raise Rs 29.2 crore and Rs 5.8 crore respectively.

The Indian IPO market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent times, according to Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. "This thriving activity is characterised by a substantial increase in the number of companies seeking to list their shares on the stock exchange, alongside a corresponding rise in capital raised."