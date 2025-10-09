IPO GMP Today: LG Electronics And Tata Capital; Two Mega Listings On The Cards?

The initial public offerings (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd. and LG Electronics India Ltd. are currently in focus among investors.

While the subscription for Tata Capital concluded on October 8, the bidding window is still open for the LG Electronics IPO. Ahead of the listing of the two biggest IPOs of 2025, the grey market activity has picked up. Traders are closely monitoring the grey market premium (GMP), a key indicator of market sentiment and expected listing performance.

The Tata Capital IPO, which opened for subscription on October 6, was oversubscribed 1.95 times on its final day. The Rs 11,607.01 crore IPO of LG Electronics India has been booked over 4 times as of 10:36 a.m. on October 9. The IPO of LG Electronics India will close on October 9.

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP indicates for these IPOs