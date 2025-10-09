IPO GMP Today: LG Electronics And Tata Capital; Two Mega Listings On The Cards?
LG Electronics Vs Tata Capital IPO GMP: Traders are closely monitoring the grey market premium (GMP), a key indicator of market sentiment and expected listing performance.
The initial public offerings (IPO) of Tata Capital Ltd. and LG Electronics India Ltd. are currently in focus among investors.
While the subscription for Tata Capital concluded on October 8, the bidding window is still open for the LG Electronics IPO. Ahead of the listing of the two biggest IPOs of 2025, the grey market activity has picked up. Traders are closely monitoring the grey market premium (GMP), a key indicator of market sentiment and expected listing performance.
The Tata Capital IPO, which opened for subscription on October 6, was oversubscribed 1.95 times on its final day. The Rs 11,607.01 crore IPO of LG Electronics India has been booked over 4 times as of 10:36 a.m. on October 9. The IPO of LG Electronics India will close on October 9.
Here’s a look at what the latest GMP indicates for these IPOs
Tata Capital IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Capital IPO was Rs 3.5, as of 10 a.m. on October 9. With a price band cap of Rs 326, the estimated listing price is Rs 329.5. This suggests a potential gain of 1.07% per share based on current GMP trends. This marks a decline from the earlier GMP of Rs 12.5 on October 6.
Tata Capital Ltd.’s IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 15,511.87 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 21 crore shares totalling Rs 6,846 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 8,665.87 crore.
The price band for the IPO was Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share.
The share allotment status for Tata Capital is expected to be finalised on October 9. The IPO is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date scheduled for October 13.
LG Electronics IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, LG Electronics India's IPO’s latest GMP was Rs 300, as of 10:00 a.m. on October 9. With a price band cap of Rs 1,140, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,440. This suggests an expected gain of 26.32% per share based on current GMP trends.
LG Electronics India Ltd.’s IPO is valued at Rs 11,607.01 crore and is entirely an offer for sale, involving 10.18 crore equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share.
Share allotment for LG Electronics India's IPO is expected on October 10, with a tentative listing date of October 14.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.